The ruined Fukushima nuclear plant leaked radioactive water, but none escaped the facility

Highly radioactive water leaked from a treatment machine at the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, but no one was injured and radiation monitoring shows no impact to the outside environment, the utility operator said Thursday. The cause of the leak is still under investigation. The filtering machine is part of TEPCO’s controversial wastewater discharge project that began in August from Fukushima Daiichi plant, which suffered triple meltdowns following the 2011 quake and tsunami.

