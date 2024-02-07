The number of monarch butterflies at their Mexico wintering sites has plummeted this year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Experts say the number of endangered monarch butterflies at their wintering areas in Mexico dropped by 59% this year to the second lowest level since record keeping began. The experts blame pesticide use and climate change. The butterflies’ migration from Canada and the United States to Mexico and back again is considered a marvel of nature. No single butterfly lives to complete the entire journey. The butterflies clump together for warmth on tree branches in the mountain pine and fir forests west of Mexico City. The head of Mexico’s protected areas proposes creating a “safe corridor” for migrating butterflies.

