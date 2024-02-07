The EU launches legal action against Hungary over new law accused of targeting critics

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has launched legal action against Hungary’s right-wing government over a new law that allows authorities to investigate and prosecute people accused of undermining the country’s sovereignty. The “sovereignty protection act” took effect in December. It created a government authority with the power to gather information on any groups or individuals that benefit from foreign funding and influence public debate. The EU’s executive commission said Wednesday that the measure “violates several provisions” of the 27-nation bloc’s law and infringes on fundamental rights. The European Commission says it has sent a formal notice letter to Budapest, which is the first step in taking legal action.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.