Police who ticketed an attorney for shouting at an officer are going to trial

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A man can move forward with his lawsuit against police in Buffalo, New York, who ticketed him for shouting at an officer to turn on his headlights. An appeals court last week reversed a ruling by a federal district judge in Buffalo who dismissed the case. The lawsuit was brought by a civil rights attorney. He says the police retaliated against him by issuing a noise citation after he shouted an expletive to a passing vehicle that was driving in the dark without headlights. Rupp says he didn’t know at the time that the vehicle was a police SUV.

