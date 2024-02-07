Pakistan is electing a new parliament in a vote plagued by deep divisions and cries of foul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is electing a new parliament Thursday as surging militant attacks and cries of foul have cast a shadow over the vote and deep political divisions make a coalition government seem more likely. The next administration will face huge challenges, from containing unrest, overcoming an intractable economic crisis to stemming illegal migration. Tens of thousands of police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at polling stations as bombings at separate election offices in the restive, southwestern Baluchistan province killed at least 26 people on the eve of the election. The vote is also marred by allegations from the party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan that its candidates were denied a fair chance at campaigning.

By MUNIR AHMED and RIAZAT BUTT Associated Press

