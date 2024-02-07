Ohio backs off proposed restrictions on gender-affirming care for adults

Two Ohio departments have backed off proposed rules that would have made the state just the second with a policy limiting gender-affirming care for adults. The revised plans Wednesday came after gathering public comment on proposals released last month. Transgender people and their healthcare providers feared the original rules would have left thousands of patients scrambling to find care — and facing health risks in the meantime. The proposed rules also relax requirements on treatment for minors, some of which will be banned when a law adopted last month by a veto override takes effect in April.

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press

