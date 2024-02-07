Montana man is found guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana appliance store owner is set to be sentenced in June for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Henry Phillip Muntzer of Dillon was found guilty Wednesday of two felonies, including obstructing an official proceeding. The business that was underway that day was certifying the 2020 Electoral College vote. But Muntzer says he did not know what was on the congressional agenda, and that by the time he arrived members of the House and Senate had left the chambers anyway. Prosecutors say Muntzer attended former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” speech, walked to the Capitol and was involved in confrontations with law enforcement.

