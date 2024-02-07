Missing snow has made staging World Cup cross country ski race a steep climb in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The long road of bringing the World Cup in cross country skiing back to the U.S. has hit one final speed bump with the lack of snow in Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro area is on pace for the least snowy winter on record. Race organizers have been on a determined and frantic mission to save the machine-made course at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis for the Feb. 17-18 event. The International Ski Federation gave formal go-ahead last week after assessing the course conditions. Volunteers laid down blankets to protect the course from forecasted rain.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.