Kentucky lawmakers dine with homeless people as they consider creating unlawful camping offense

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Some Kentucky lawmakers shared a meal of fried chicken and green beans with people who could be most affected by a bill to make sleeping on a sidewalk or under a bridge illegal. The luncheon held Wednesday in the Capitol Annex gave lawmakers a glimpse into the lives of unhoused Kentuckians. It comes as lawmakers are considering a sweeping criminal justice measure that critics say would criminalize homelessness. A leading supporter says the intent is to steer them toward treatment, not put them in jail. The Kentucky House recently passed legislation that includes creating an “unlawful camping” offense. The bill is awaiting Senate action.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.