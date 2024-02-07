How to get COVID-19 antiviral pills like Paxlovid

For some people with COVID-19, antiviral pills that can be taken at home can lessen the chances of winding up in the hospital. But the pills have to be taken right away, so you must get tested, obtain a prescription and get the medication within five days of symptoms appearing. The medication is intended for those with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill. To get the pills, you can contact your health care provider, use test-to-treat site or sign up for the National Institutes of Health’s Home Test to Treat program.

By The Associated Press

