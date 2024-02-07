Haiti’s prime minister urges calm as violent protests seek his ouster

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Prime Minister Ariel Henry urged calm in a public address following three days of violent protests that have paralyzed Haiti as thousands of demonstrators demand his resignation. The brief speech that aired early Thursday did little to appease thousands of people angry and frustrated over unrelenting gang violence, deepening poverty and no general elections in sight. He noted that it’s been difficult to rally together people who want to help the country prosper as he urged Haitians not to look at the government or at Haiti’s National Police as adversaries.

By DÁNICA COTO and PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA Associated Press

