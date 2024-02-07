Globe breaks heat record for 8th straight month. Golfers get to play in Minnesota’s ‘lost winter’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The European climate agency says for the eighth straight month in January, Earth was record hot. That was obvious in the northern United States, where about 1,000 people were golfing last month in a snow-starved Minneapolis during what the state is calling “the Lost Winter of 2023-24.” For the first time, the global temperature pushed past the internationally agreed upon warming threshold for an entire 12-month period. The Copernicus Climate Change Service says February 2023 to January 2024 was running 1.52 degrees Celsius hotter than pre-industrial levels. January 2024 was also record warm, but not quite as record-shattering hot as the previous six months.

By SETH BORENSTEIN and STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

