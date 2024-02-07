‘Girl on the Train’ author Paula Hawkins has new novel out in October

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Girl on the Train” author Paula Hawkins has a new thriller out this fall, and will release it through a new publisher. Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday that Hawkins’ “The Blue Hour” is scheduled for Oct. 8. Hawkins sets the story on a remote Scottish island, home to a famous artist who was abandoned by her husband and otherwise carries with her a complicated past. Hawkins says in a statement that “The Blue Hour” explores “the tension between the need to belong and the desire to be free of the demands and expectations of others.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.