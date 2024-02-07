Catering to the food movie, ‘The Taste of Things’ serves up a mouthwatering feast

NEW YORK (AP) — Since before Charlie Chaplin made bread rolls dance in “The Gold Rush,” cinema and cuisine have been as intertwined as the spaghetti of “The Lady and the Tramp.” But a real food movie is a rarer delicacy. It’s a rich and savory tradition that gets a delicious new serving in Trần Anh Hùng’s “The Taste of Things.” The movie opens with a glorious 40-minute scene set in a late 19th century French country kitchen where a meal is being prepared. Butter is sizzling. Loins of veal are roasting. Freshly peeled crayfish are readied. Soup bubbles. Few words are said but the kitchen hums. Utensils clank. Merengue burns. Steam rises.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.