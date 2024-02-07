Biden takes Manhattan with 3 fundraisers in 4 hours on a February afternoon

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden has zipped through a trio of tony fundraisers in Manhattan. The president was raising cash, confounding traffic and framing the 2024 election as “not about me” but rather stopping GOP front-runner Donald Trump. Blocks of interlocking bicycle racks cleared the roads for Biden’s motorcade in solidly Democratic New York. And at each event, Biden kept the focus squarely on his likely GOP opponent. Biden told donors: “There is one existential threat and it’s Donald Trump.” Biden got in some people-watching during his visit. When he spotted Robert De Niro among the attendees at his third event, Biden stopped and said “you’re really here” and then moved on.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

