Alabama lawmakers push sweeping gambling bill that would allow lottery and casinos

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A group of Alabama lawmakers has unveiled a sweeping gambling bill that could authorize a state lottery and 10 casinos across the conservative Deep South. Some Republicans are looking to get the question before voters in November. Alabama is one of few states without a state lottery, after lawmakers in 1999 rejected a proposal to allow one. And unlike neighboring Mississippi, the state has been resistant to full-fledged casinos with table games and slot machines. Lawmakers estimate the proposal could provide more than $800 million in annual revenue to the state.

