2 officers wounded by gunfire at home that later erupts in flames in Philadelphia suburb

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers have been wounded by gunfire at a home in southeastern Pennsylvania that later became engulfed in flames. Emergency officials in Delaware County say officers were called to the house in East Lansdowne on Wednesday afternoon on a report that a child had been wounded by gunfire. Officers immediately came under fire, and two were wounded. One was shot in the arm and the other in the leg. They are said to be in stable condition. SWAT officers and others have rushed to the scene. Intense flames have been seen consuming the three-story home, which has been largely gutted. There is no immediate word on the condition of anyone inside.

