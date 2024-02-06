Witness testifies accused killer pressured him to destroy evidence in Jennifer Dulos murder case

A witness has testified that the estranged husband of Connecticut mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos pressured him to get rid of items that would later become evidence in the investigation of her 2019 killing. Pawel Gumienny took the stand Tuesday in the trial of Michelle Troconis in Stamford, Connecticut. Troconis denies murder conspiracy and other charges accusing her of helping Dulos’ husband, Fotis Dulos, cover up the killing afterward. Troconis was Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend at the time. Gumienny testified that Dulos told him to get rid of the seats in his pickup truck. Police say Fotis Dulos drove Gumienny’s truck the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared. Police later said testing showed showed Jennifer Dulos’ blood was on one of seats.

