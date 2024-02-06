West African bloc asks Senegal to reverse the presidential election delay that’s caused an uproar

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — West Africa’s regional bloc says authorities in Senegal should hold the presidential election this month as scheduled instead of delaying it by 10 months. The United Nations human rights office is expressing concern about the unprecedented decision in one of Africa’s most stable democracies. President Macky Sall postponed the Feb. 25 vote and cited an electoral dispute between the parliament and the judiciary regarding some candidacies. Opposition leaders and candidates rejected the decision, calling it a “coup.” Several opposition lawmakers were blocked from voting on Monday as parliament rescheduled the election for December. That prompted outrage and condemnation.

By CHINEDU ASADU and BABACAR DIONE Associated Press

