UN nuclear chief says security is still fragile at Ukraine’s Russian-occupied nuclear power plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog says security at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains fragile amid recent staff cuts enacted by Russian authorities occupying the facility. The plant is one of the 10 biggest nuclear plants in the world and the almost two-year war between Russia and Ukraine has brought fears of potential nuclear catastrophe. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi told The Associated Press on Tuesday that his upcoming visit to the plant will aim to assess the impact of recent personnel reductions after Russia blocked access to employees of Ukraine’s Energoatom. He says the huge facility used to have around 12,000 staff but now fewer that 3,000 are there.

