Taylor Swift launches legal broadside at a college student who tracks private jets via public data

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When it comes to dealing with a Florida college student who uses public data and social media to track the private jets of billionaires, politicians and other celebrities, Taylor Swift apparently can’t just shake it off. In late December, Swift’s camp hit Jack Sweeney, a junior studying information technology at the University of Central Florida, with a cease-and-desist letter that blamed his automated tracking of her private jet for tipping off stalkers as to her location. Sweeney, now the focus of wrath from two billionaires — Swift and Twitter owner Elon Musk — says he intends no harm but believes in the importance of transparency and public information.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.