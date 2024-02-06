Senators approve an Asia veteran as No. 2 diplomat, underscoring US efforts to keep focus on China
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators have confirmed a veteran of U.S.-Asian engagement and security as the State Department’s second-ranking diplomat. Tuesday’s vote by the full Senate was 92-5. Biden’s nomination of Kurt Campbell as deputy secretary of state underscores longstanding efforts by recent U.S. administrations to focus on China as the main challenge for foreign policy. Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks and the Israeli offensive and regional fighting that followed made Biden only the latest U.S. leader forced to pivot attention back to the Middle East, however.