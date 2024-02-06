RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel has discussed stepping down, AP sources say. But no decision has been made

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel has discussed the possibility of stepping down during a private meeting with former President Donald Trump. But both have agreed to delay a decision until after South Carolina’s Feb. 24 primary. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. Having long faced vocal opposition from a faction of the party, McDaniel is under renewed pressure after Trump publicly questioned whether she should stay in the job. Trump and McDaniel met Monday at the former president’s Florida estate. RNC spokesperson Keith Schipper says: “Nothing has changed. This will be decided after South Carolina.”

By STEVE PEOPLES and BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

