Legislative staffer suspended after confrontation with ‘Tennessee Three’ member

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee legislative staffer has been placed on leave after Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones said the staffer yelled at him in a hallway. Jones said Tuesday that he filed a complaint against the staffer last month following an incident that took place outside his legislative office. Connie Ridley, the Legislature’s administrative director, provided a letter that was sent to the staffer on January 30. The letter says the staffer would be placed on “disciplinary suspension” until May 3, with pay being withheld between February 1 through February 16. Jones shot to national fame last year as one of two Democrats expelled by Republican colleagues for their participation in a protest calling for gun control.

