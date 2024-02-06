Italian province culls Alpine brown bear deemed dangerous, drawing ire and scrutiny

MILAN (AP) — Authorities in northern Italy have culled a brown bear they deemed dangerous to humans, drawing protests from animal rights activists and the scrutiny of Italy’s environment minister. The brown bear M90 was killed by members of the forestry corps in the Sole Valley in the eastern Alps on the orders of Trento provincial president, Maurizio Fugatti. The bear exhibited “excessive confidence and frequentation of urban areas,’’ according to a statement. Animal rights activists are protesting the speed of the order and execution, which did not allow for a stay. Italy’s environmental minister said culling should be the last resort.

