Georgia Senate passes bill to revive oversight panel that critics say is aimed at Trump prosecution

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Senate has passed a bill that would revive a new commission that some Democrats say is aimed at disrupting Fulton County District Fani Willis’ prosecution of former President Donald Trump. But one of the bill’s authors, GOP state Sen. Randy Robertson, insisted before Tuesday’s vote that that was not the intention of the commission. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation last year creating the commission. But the panel was unable to begin operating after the state Supreme Court in November refused to approve rules governing its conduct. Robertson’s bill removes the requirement that the state Supreme Court approve the rules. The state Senate voted for the change 29-22.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.