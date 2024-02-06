Georgia politicians urge federal study to deepen Savannah’s harbor again

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s entire 16-member congressional delegation has signed a letter that supports studying another round of deepening the shipping channel to the Port of Savannah, the fourth-busiest U.S. port for cargo shipped in containers. The offices of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Rep. Buddy Carter on Tuesday released a copy of the letter sent to top-ranking lawmakers on the House and Senate committees that would consider the proposal. It’s been less than two years since the Army Corps of Engineers finished a nearly $1 billion dredging project allowing larger ships to reach Savannah’s port without waiting on higher tides. The letter says ships have continued to grow and that Congress should study whether to order more dredging.

