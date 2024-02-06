As King Charles III is treated for cancer, here is the order of succession to the British throne

LONDON (AP) — As King Charles III receives treatment for cancer, he remains Britain’s monarch and head of state. His older son, Prince William, is next in line to inherit the throne. The crown does not pass from reigning monarchs to their spouses, so Queen Camilla is not in the line of succession. After William are his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Charles’ younger son, Prince Harry, follows them and then come Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet. The late Queen Elizabeth II’s second-oldest son, Prince Andrew, and Andrew’s two daughters and three grandchildren, followed by the queen’s youngest child and third son, Prince Edward. The queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, is 17th on the list.

