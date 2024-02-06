Aid package for Israel fails in the House, dealing another setback to GOP leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to provide Israel with more military aid has gone down in defeat in the House. The vote spoils Speaker Mike Johnson’s bid to separate Israel from other national security priorities, including helping Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s military invasion and deterring crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border. The vote gave individual lawmakers another chance to show voters their support for Israel and could be used on the campaign trail to criticize those who voted against it. But it did little to generate momentum toward passage of a final emergency spending package. The vote for more Israel aid was 250-180, well short of the two-thirds threshold necessary for passage.

