A man in Greece has been arrested over pay-to-view abuse of mentally handicapped people

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police have arrested a man suspected of systematically abusing mentally handicapped people on videos live-streamed for paying customers on social media. A police statement says the 35-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday in Athens. He faces charges of human trafficking and causing bodily harm to vulnerable people. Police said two people found in the suspect’s home, who had been allegedly subjected to live-streamed abuse early Tuesday, were placed in care.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.