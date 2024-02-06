A man extradited from Scotland continues to claim he’s not the person charged in 2 Utah rape cases

A man accused of faking his own death and fleeing the U.S. to avoid prosecution in two rape cases in Utah continues to deny he is the man identified in court. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Rossi made the latest claim Tuesday in an online court appearance from jail. He told Utah 4th District Judge Derek Pullan in Provo he is not Nicholas Rossi. He did not say who he was, and Pullan didn’t ask. Rossi has used several aliases and allegedly posted a fake obituary claiming he died in 2020. He was extradited from Scotland a month ago.

