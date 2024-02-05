US rolls out visa restriction policy on people who abuse spyware to target journalists, activists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is rolling out a new policy that will allow it to impose visa restrictions on foreign individuals involved in the misuse of commercial spyware. The new policy announced Monday will apply to individuals who’ve been involved in the misuse of commercial spyware to target people including journalists, activists, perceived dissidents, members of marginalized communities, or the family members of those who are targeted. Officials said the visa restrictions could also apply to individuals who facilitate or get financial benefit from the misuse of commercial spyware. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the administration is concerned about the growing misuse of commercial spyware to facilitate repression.

By AAMER MADHANI and FRANK BAJAK Associated Press

