Texas mother, infant son die in house fire after she saves her two other children

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a Texas mother and her 1-year-old son died after a fire engulfed their Houston home, but not before she was able to rescue her two other children. The fire department says the blaze started before 5 a.m. on Saturday at a home in north Houston. Authorities say Giovanna Cabrera got two of her children out and then went back into the home trying to rescue her 1-year-old son Gabriel. Mother and son never made it out. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña called the deaths heartbreaking. Cabrera’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help pay for funeral services.

