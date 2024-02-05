Senegal restricts internet access as lawmakers consider extending the president’s tenure

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s government has restricted mobile internet access and impeded protesters as federal lawmakers considered a bill to extend President Macky Sall’s tenure following his decision to postpone the country’s Feb. 25 presidential election. Sall announced in July that he would not seek a third term in office. On Saturday, he cited questions over the approved list of candidates and other election disputes for his decision to delay the vote. The National Assembly was deliberating Monday on whether to authorize a postponement of up to six months. The African Union urged the government to organize the election “as soon as possible” and called on everyone involved “to resolve any political dispute through consultation, understanding and civilized dialogue.”

