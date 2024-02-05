Lawyers for players charged with sexual assault appear before court, with next hearing set for April

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — Lawyers for the five hockey players charged with sexual assault appeared before a court in Canada on Monday in the latest step in the case that dates to 2018. Attorneys representing Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton took part in a video hearing. None of the players were present at the court proceeding in London, Ontario. The next hearing is scheduled for April 30. London Police are holding a news conference later in the day to provide an update on the investigation.

