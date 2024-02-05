Pennsylvania statewide court agency’s website hit by disabling cyberattack, officials say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania state courts agency says some of its online systems are disabled after its website was hit by a cyberattack, although officials say it didn’t appear to compromise any data. Chief Justice Debra Todd says in a statement issued Sunday that the attack is being investigated by the federal government. Todd says it was a “denial of service” cyberattack, using the federal government’s description for when attackers “flood the targeted host or network with traffic until the target cannot respond or simply crashes.” The courts agency, the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, didn’t immediately identify the attackers or say whether they demanded money or a ransom.

