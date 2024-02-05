For the first time, Myanmar forces flee into Bangladesh during fighting with an ethnic armed group

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladesh official says more than 100 members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police have fled their posts and taken shelter in Bangladesh during fighting between Myanmar security forces and an ethnic minority army. It is the first time that Myanmar forces have been known to flee into Bangladesh since an alliance of ethnic minority armies in Myanmar launched an offensive against the military government late last year. The Bangladesh official says the Myanmar forces entered over the last two days during fighting with the Arakan Army in Myanmar’s Rakhine state. The Arakan Army is the military wing of the Rakhine ethnic minority group.

