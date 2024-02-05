Mississippi judge drops punishment of probation and book report for a child who urinated in public

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — An attorney says a 10-year-old Black child who urinated near his own mother’s car in Mississippi will no longer be required to serve probation and write a book report about Kobe Bryant. Tate County Youth Court Judge Rusty Harlow set the probation and book report as punishment in December. The child’s mother would not agree because of concerns that the three-month probation would treat her son as a criminal. Harlow held another hearing Monday and dismissed a Youth Court petition that sought to designate the child as one in need of supervision. The family’s attorney says the mother is pleased with the judge’s dismissal.

