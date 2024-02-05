Maui police release a report on their response to the wildfire that destroyed Lahaina

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The Maui Police Department has released a preliminary report about its response to the wildfire that destroyed the historic town of Lahaina nearly six months ago. The report released Monday credits the department’s officers, other first responders and community members with extraordinary bravery and resilience. The Aug. 8 wildfire was the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century. It killed at least 100 people. The flames were driven by high winds from a hurricane passing far to the south and spread quickly through dry, invasive grasses. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.