Ex-NFL quarterback Favre must finish repaying misspent welfare money, Mississippi auditor says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s state auditor is renewing his call for Brett Favre to repay the state for welfare money that the auditor says was improperly spent on projects backed by the retired NFL quarterback. Auditor Shad White’s filed court papers Monday demanding nearly $730,000 from Favre. It is the latest twist in a legal battle over money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the nation. Favre filed a defamation lawsuit against the auditor last year. The auditor says Favre improperly received more than $1 million in welfare money for speaking engagements and Favre has repaid only part of that.

