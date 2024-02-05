Brother of dead suspect in fires at Boston-area Jewish institutions is ordered held

BOSTON (AP) — The brother of a man suspected in four arsons involving Jewish institutions in the Boston area in 2019 has been ordered held in custody. Thirty-seven-year-old Alexander Giannakakis appeared in federal court Monday following his extradition from Sweden to face charges alleging he obstructed the investigation. He worked in security at the U.S. embassy in Stockholm when he was arrested by Swedish authorities in 2022. His lawyer has asked for extra time before entering a plea. His brother was in a coma when identified as a suspect in 2020. The brother died that year without being named by federal authorities.

