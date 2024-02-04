Michigan city ramps up security after op-ed calls it ‘America’s jihad capital’

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Dearborn, Michigan, is ramping up security after an opinion piece described the city as “America’s jihad capital.” Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud on Friday tweeted that the city has been targeted by more Islamophobic rhetoric online since the Wall Street Journal published the item. Dearborn has the nation’s highest Muslim population per capita. Steven Stalinsky, executive director of the Middle East Media Research Institute, authored the opinion piece in the Journal. He says he meant to draw attention to protests in Michigan and elsewhere in the U.S. in which people are expressing support for Hamas since the start of the war with Israel.

