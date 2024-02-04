Bond denied for suspect charged with murder after Georgia state trooper dies during chase

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has denied bond for a man charged with murder after a Georgia state trooper died during a vehicular pursuit. Trooper Jimmy Cenescar died after his cruiser left Interstate 85 on Jan. 28 and struck an embankment in the north Atlanta suburb of Suwanee. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Cenescar was trying to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation before it fled, prompting the trooper to give chase. Authorities say they arrested Gerson Ayala Rodriguez and charged him with felony murder. Cenescar had worked for the Department of Public Safety since January 2023 and had graduated from trooper school in September.

