Wisconsin police officer fatally shoots armed motorist after chase

NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin police officer fatally shot an armed motorist who approached officers. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says the motorist had fled a traffic stop Friday night in the village of North Fond du Lac in Winnebago County. A pursuit ensued, and police set up a tire deflation device on an interstate, forcing his vehicle to stop. Police say the suspect called 911 to report that they had a gun, then got out of the car and began to approach officers. A North Fond du Lac officer shot the motorist.

