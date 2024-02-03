Pope reaffirms Christians’ special relationship with Jews amid rising antisemitism, Gaza war

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has reaffirmed Christians’ special relationship with Jews amid rising antisemitism since the outbreak of the Gaza war in a letter to the Jews of Israel. He said Saturday the letter was prompted by messages from Jewish organizations around the world. The letter served as a belated fence-mending after Francis was criticized for his initial response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. Francis said the Holy Land has been “cast into a spiral of unprecedented violence.” In November, the pope set off a firestorm by using the word “terrorism” during separate, closed meetings with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinians living through the war.

