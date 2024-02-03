At least 150,000 gather in Berlin to protest the far right

BERLIN (AP) — At least 150,000 people gathered in front of the German national parliament in Berlin Saturday afternoon to protest against the far right, the latest in a string of large weekend demonstrations across Germany. The pro-democracy demonstrations started three weeks ago after the investigative journalists’ group Correctiv published an article saying that right-wing extremists had recently met to discuss deporting millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship. Saturday’s protest drew more participants than organizers expected, despite intermittent rain showers. Protesters turned the space next to the Bundestag, or national parliament, into a sea of signs, flags and umbrellas.

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS and PIETRO DE CRISTOFARO Associated Press

