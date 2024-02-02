Serbia will seek a UN Security Council meeting over latest escalation of tensions with Kosovo

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president says the country’s government will seek an urgent session of the U.N. Security Council to discuss the escalation of tensions with its former province of Kosovo after its government decided to ban the use of the Serbian dinar and introduce the euro in areas where minority Serbs live. Kosovo’s government has banned banks and other financial institutions in the Serb-populated areas from using the dinar in local transactions. Most of Kosovo uses the euro, even though the country isn’t part of the European Union. But parts of Kosovo’s north, populated mostly by ethnic Serbs, have continued to use the dinar.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.