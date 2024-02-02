Kansas is poised to expand tax credit for helping disabled workers after debate over low pay
By JOHN HANNA
AP Political Writer
Kansas is poised to expand an income tax credit for goods and services purchased from companies and nonprofits employing disabled workers. Legislative action this week came a year after a debate over how much the state should buck a national trend against paying those workers below the minimum wage. A bill approved by lawmakers would increase the total tax credits available from $5 million a year to $8 million, and create a $1 million program for nonprofits running so-called sheltered workshops to start paying workers at least the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. The issue last year had been allowing those nonprofits to be covered by the tax credit.