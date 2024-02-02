Hamas demands Israel release Marwan Barghouti, a man some Palestinians see as their Nelson Mandela

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas’ demand that Israel release Marwan Barghouti brings new attention to a man many Palestinians see as their Nelson Mandela. Barghouti is a prime candidate to become Palestinian president in the future, and he’s the highest-profile prisoner held by Israel. He plays a central role in Palestinian politics even after spending more than two decades behind bars. Hamas demanded his release Friday as part of cease-fire negotiations aimed at pausing or ending the fighting in Gaza. His release could lay the groundwork for his eventual election to national office. Hamas’ gambit to free him appears to be an attempt to rally public support for the militant group.

