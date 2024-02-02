Georgia sues Biden administration to extend Medicaid program with work requirement

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is suing the Biden administration to try to keep the state’s new health plan for low-income residents running until 2028. Georgia Pathways is the only Medicaid program in the country that requires recipients to meet a work requirement. It launched in July and is set to expire next year. The lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia, says the Biden administration’s 2021 decision to revoke the work requirement and a subsequent legal battle delayed the implementation of Pathways. The suit names the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as a defendant. A spokesperson for the agency said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.